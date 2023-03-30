Analysis-Rate rises pile pain on SME firms in U.S. and Europe

Reuters

U.S. and European small and medium-sized (SME) firms may be next to feel the pain of rapid interest rate rises, with analysts and investors warily watching for the impact of tighter credit conditions exacerbated by recent banking turmoil.

And while the exposure of SMEs to higher rates and the potential for default may have so far gone largely under the investor radar, especially since bigger companies have held up fairly well, some are on the lookout for any signs of strain.