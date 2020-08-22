Analysts say a Biden victory would be more positive for Asian markets

“Biden would probably focus more on strengthening the U.S. alliance system, with increased attention to human rights issues, but would probably be less aggressive on trade issues," said Dan Fineman, co-head of Asia-Pacific equity strategy at Credit Suisse Group AG. “A Trump re-election would leave Asia largely where it is now, but possibly with some relief on China-U.S. relations," he said. After the vote, it’s also possible Trump “would feel less need to act tough on China," he added.