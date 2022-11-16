Tech layoffs are dominating newsfeeds and headlines. After Twitter and Meta, now Amazon is reportedly set to follow suit. As per reports, the e-commerce company is planning to lay off 10,000 workers as soon as this week in its largest-ever headcount reduction. One of the most troubled categories is the laid-off employees with H1B status who now have roughly 60 days to find another sponsor for their visa.
Robert Webber, US Immigration Attorney, in an exclusive interview with LiveMint delves deeper into the topic to explain a course of action for H1B holders and those who are in the Green Card queue. ‘Everyone in this situation should analyze their options carefully,’ he asserts. Read full interview here
How much time do laid-off H1B visa holders actually have (considering December is a holiday month)?
If an H-1B worker is laid off or quits H-1B employment, then he/she has a 60-day grace period. The 60 days are calendar days and do not consider any holidays or weekends. The 60 days are generally started on the last day of employment. If a person is given a severance or paid out beyond the last day of employment, it might be possible to extend the 60 days, but it is best to take a conservative view of these things.
What should laid-off H1B visa holders do now?
Any H-1B worker laid off who wants to stay in the US should look for another job and sponsorship by another employer as soon as possible. If a new job is not lined up and a new H-1B change of employer petition is not ready by about 45 days after being laid off, then the H-1B worker should consider leaving the US or possibly file an I-539 change of status application to visitor status (B-2 status). A visitor does not have authorization to work but allows for up to 6 months to transition.
In case the laid-off H1B visa holders fail to find a sponsor is there any other option for them to stay back in the country?
As mentioned above, in some circumstances, it can be appropriate to file an I-539 change of status application to change from “H" visa status to “B" visa status (visitor status). There are various things to consider but a change of status can potentially allow a 6-month transition. And in certain circumstances, those 6 months could allow for more time to line up a new H-1B employer.
What will happen to laid-off H1B visa holders who are in the Green Card queue?
If an H-1B worker is laid off and has an approved I-140 but has been unable to file an I-485 because of the special backlog for people born in India, then it may be possible to save your spot in line. This is known as a “retained priority date." A new employer may need to re-do the PERM and I-140 but the I-140 priority date may be retained. Also, H-1B workers with an approved I-140 and are laid off can potentially qualify for H-1B time beyond the normal six years. This additional time might be very important.
Note also that the retained priority date could potentially apply to H-1B workers who end up going abroad for a year or two and then want to return to the US. Everyone in this situation should analyze their options carefully and consider consulting with a qualified attorney as the rules can be complex.
