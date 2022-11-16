What should laid-off H1B visa holders do now?

Any H-1B worker laid off who wants to stay in the US should look for another job and sponsorship by another employer as soon as possible. If a new job is not lined up and a new H-1B change of employer petition is not ready by about 45 days after being laid off, then the H-1B worker should consider leaving the US or possibly file an I-539 change of status application to visitor status (B-2 status). A visitor does not have authorization to work but allows for up to 6 months to transition.