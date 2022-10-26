Anand Mahindra on Rishi Sunak: 'Chances are horribly stacked against him but…'

Anand Mahindra, chair of the Mahindra Group, praised Rishi Sunak, leader of the Indian-origin Conservative Party, for being elected as the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the UK. He said that Rishi is extremely smart, articulate, and focused.
Mahindra also mentioned that chances are horrendously stacked against Rishi, however, the lack of "raw material" will not be the reason for his success or failure.
Anand Mahindra tweeted, “The odds are stacked horrendously against him. But whether he succeeds or fails, it won’t be for the lack of ‘raw material.’ This young man is super-smart, super-articulate and super-focused."
Rishi Sunak succeeded Liz Truss as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. After his meeting with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, the 42-year-old Richmond (Yorks) MP became the youngest British Prime Minister in nearly 210 years.
Sunak said in a note, “The challenges we face now are even greater. But the opportunities– if we make the right choice– are phenomenal. I have a track record of delivery, a clear plan to fix the biggest problems we face and I will deliver on the promise of the 2019 manifesto."
Sunak's Personal life
Rishi Sunak was born into an Indian family in the Southampton area of the UK. His mother was a pharmacist, and his father was a general practitioner for the National Health Service (NHS). Rishi Sunak's grandparents hail from Punjab.
Sunak's family moved to East Africa in search of a better life. However, because of strong anti-Indian sentiments in the region, unrest broke out there, and his grandfather moved his base to Britain.
Sunak has degrees from Stanford and Oxford. Akshata Murthy, the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, is his wife. The couple has two daughters, Anoushka and Krishna.
Political career of Rishi Sunak
Sunak became a Member of Parliament (MP) for the first time in 2015 in Richmond, Yorkshire. He backed "Brexit" calls and quickly rose through the Conservative party ranks. Sunak was one of the backers of Johnson's "leave the EU" campaign. He made history in February 2020 when he was made Chancellor of the Exchequer, the most important position in the UK Cabinet.
Sunak became well-known during the Covid-19 pandemic for his economic support of workers and businesses, which included a job retention program that is said to have stopped widespread unemployment in the UK.
The "partygate" scandal, in which Sunak broke Covid rules by organizing lockdown parties at government offices, hurt his reputation. Johnson's administration eventually experienced a crisis as a result of this.
His wealthy wife's non-domiciled tax status was also criticized. A person who was born in another country or whose parent was born in another country is able to pay tax in the UK only on income earned in the country due to the tax status.
