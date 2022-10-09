Anand Mahindra shares list of countries having world's top 500 universities

USA has 87 top universities, Great Britain has 49, Germany (31), Australia (26), China (26), Canada (17), Japan (16), Korea (16), Italy (14), Netherlands (13), Spain (12), France (11), Belgium (8), etc.
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra on Saturday shared the list of countries with world's top 500 universities. The United States of America (USA), Great Britain, and Germany are the top three countries having maximum number of best universities across the world.
According to the data shared by Anand Mahindra on Twitter, USA has 87 top universities, Great Britain has 49, Germany (31), Australia (26), China (26), Canada (17), Japan (16), Korea (16), Italy (14), Netherlands (13), Spain (12), France (11), Belgium (8), etc.
It is pertinent to note that India also falls under the list of countries having top 500 universities in the world. The country has a total of eight best universities among others globally.
“Ultimately, I believe the long term consistency of a country’s innovative capacity and its growth in productivity is linked to the number and quality of its centres of higher learning. We need to move up on this list…," Mahindra captioned the list.
Since being posted, the data has garnered more than 2,000 likes and numerous reactions on ‘Corporate India’ in the comment section. Many users also criticized the Indian education system.
“Perhaps Corporate India could take an initiative or two in this direction, Mr. Mahindra. A small fraction of what corporate head honchos donate to their foreign alma maters would go a long way here. Here’s hoping that Indian institutions of learning attract their attention" one user wrote.
Another said, “Can we achieve it with 60% + reserved seats in premier educational institutes like IIM and IIT? A large section of students go abroad because they don't get seat in good institutes despite performing well in entrance test."
“Corporate India signing valueless MOU’s with colleges and universities. The former gets their name on some infrastructure, the latter gets a street cred of having a big organization associated with them," the third user commented.
