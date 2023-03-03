Ancient Antioch Survived Many Disasters in Its 2,400 Years—Then Turkey’s Earthquake Obliterated It10 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 10:16 PM IST
- Now known as Antakya, the former Roman metropolis has lost priceless landmarks of its Christian and Muslim heritage; ‘that holy place cannot be rebuilt’
Once the third-largest city in the Roman empire, Antakya has withstood the rise and fall of civilizations for 2,400 years, building back after wars, sieges and plagues. Now it faces a challenge that rivals any in its history after suffering near-total destruction from last month’s earthquakes.
