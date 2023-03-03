Founded on the banks of the Orontes River in 300 B.C.E. by one of Alexander the Great’s former generals, what’s now known as Antakya was once the capital of the Roman province of Syria. The empire built Antioch into a grand metropolis of theaters, aqueducts and baths. It was also an entrepôt for caravans linking Asia with the Mediterranean world in what would become known as the Silk Road. The apostles Peter and Paul made Antioch a center of their new religion, with cathedrals and churches springing up. It was there that their followers first became known as Christians.