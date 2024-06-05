Explore
Wed Jun 05 2024 14:36:11
Ancient ‘blue room’ discovered in ‘treasure chest’ city; walls adorned with female figures | See Pics

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Excavations in this ancient city revealed a blue room possibly used for ritual activities and sacred items preservation.

In Italy's Pompeii, archaeologists discovered a blue room believed to be an ancient Roman shrine (Instagram/@pompeii_parco_archeologico)Premium
In Italy's Pompeii, archaeologists discovered a blue room believed to be an ancient Roman shrine (Instagram/@pompeii_parco_archeologico)

During recent excavations in central Pompeii, Italy, archaeologists discovered a blue room believed to be an ancient Roman shrine. After visiting the place Italian Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano described Pompeii as "a treasure chest that is still partly unexplored", CNN reported.

Until now, more than 13,000 rooms have been excavated, each contributing to the unfolding story of Pompeii's past. The new discovery has been made in the Regio IX area of central Pompeii, a residential zone that stands as one of the most dynamic excavation sites currently.

The walls of the newly-uncovered room are adorned with female figures, believed to represent the four seasons of the year. These artworks also include allegories of agriculture and shepherding, according to CNN.

The rare blue colour discovered in the recent excavation is highlighted by the culture ministry as typically linked to areas of significant decorative importance.

Further examination by the ministry suggests that the area could be regarded as a sacrarium, as per the publication. The blue room was possibly used for ritual activities and the preservation of sacred items.

A sacrarium, often found in religious contexts, is a special sink or basin used primarily for the disposal of sacred substances. In churches, for example, the sacrarium is used to wash vessels that have held consecrated materials. This ensures that the water does not enter the regular sewage system. It is instead directed to the earth, respecting the sacred nature of the contents.

Wall sketches found in Pompeii

Archaeologists in Pompeii earlierdiscovered sketches on the walls of a residential sector's back room. It is believed to be the work of children aged between 5 and 7 years old. These drawings were created before the catastrophic eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD.

The drawings depicted violent scenes involving gladiators and hunters engaged in combat with animals. This find indicates that even young children in ancient times were not shielded from the realities of extreme violence.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
Published: 05 Jun 2024, 02:37 PM IST
