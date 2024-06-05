Ancient ‘blue room’ discovered in ‘treasure chest’ city; walls adorned with female figures | See Pics
Excavations in this ancient city revealed a blue room possibly used for ritual activities and sacred items preservation.
During recent excavations in central Pompeii, Italy, archaeologists discovered a blue room believed to be an ancient Roman shrine. After visiting the place Italian Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano described Pompeii as "a treasure chest that is still partly unexplored", CNN reported.