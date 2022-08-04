Liu Bowen, often called the Chinese Nostradamus, wrote a poem named 'The Ten Worries', which apparently gives out a series of prophecies from the Ming Dynasty. It mentions a terrible calamity that will happen between the years of the Rat and the Pig.

This prediction coincides with the origins of the COVID-19 virus, which started and rose to prominence in the zodiac years of the Pig and Rat in 2019 and 2020.

Notably, Chinese New Year in 2019 was on February 5. Every Chinese year is symbolised by an animal. And, 2019 was the year of the Pig. In 2020, the Chinese New Year was on January 25, and it started the year of the Rat.

In the poem, there is a passage that reads, "All will pass in the Dragon and Snake years." This indicates that the coronavirus epidemic may not stop until the years 2024 and 2025, which correspond to the Chinese zodiac signs of the Dragon and Snake, respectively.

Mainland China had a series of epidemics during 2019 and 2020, including the African swine fever, bubonic plague, and most recently, the Wuhan coronavirus. Liu's inscription most likely made reference to this time in history.

Liu was a Taoist master in addition to being a knowledgeable and honourable prime minister. Numerous prophecies, including the well-known Pancake Poem, were left behind by him. While the rest of his prophecies have yet to be realised, many of them have been confirmed over time.

A dreadful catastrophe that will take place during the dharma-ending period is described in Liu's Mount Taibai Inscription, which was discovered following an earthquake. There are predictions of a terrible catastrophe occurring during the dharma-ending time around the turn of the century in numerous civilizations all over the world.

Buddha predicted approximately 2,500 years ago that his dharma could only be transmitted for 500 years. Then would come the dharma-ending period, during which the people would no longer be able to find salvation through Buddhism.

Some critics claim that there is no proof that Liu Bowen wrote the said poem. They assert that the poem may have actually been composed by an unidentified emperor who used it as a political ploy to defend the disasters that occurred under his rule. He claimed the document to be from Liu Bowen to give it legitimacy.