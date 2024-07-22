25-year-old Andhra veterinary doctor dies in multi-vehicle collision in Oklahoma, US

Jetti Harika died in a road accident in Oklahoma, while four others were injured.

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published22 Jul 2024, 03:14 PM IST
Andhra veterinary doctor Jetti Harika, 25, dies in multi-vehicle collision in US’ Oklahoma
Andhra veterinary doctor Jetti Harika, 25, dies in multi-vehicle collision in US’ Oklahoma(HT_PRINT)

A 25-year-old woman veterinary doctor from Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh died in a road accident in the US state of Oklahoma on Saturday. Deceased Jetti Harika—who moved to the US one and half years ago to pursue postgraduate studies in veterinary medicine at the University of Central Oklahoma—was one of the casualties in a multi-vehicle accident near Highway 74 in Logan County, Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said.

The OHP said Harika, from Anna Battinavari Veedhi at Ithanagar in Tenali of Guntur, was killed and four others injured in the multiple-vehicle crash in Logan County.

Also Read | US road rage: Newly-wed Indian-origin man shot dead in front of his wife

The accident happened near Highway 74 and West Triplett Road, southwest of Guthrie, at around 7 pm on Saturday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that a driver lost control due to poor weather conditions, leading to the collision involving three vehicles.

Harika was pronounced dead at the scene.

The report said Harika is survived by her father, Jetty Srinivasa Rao, a tax department employee, and her mother, Nagamani. The family is in touch with the Indian Embassy for the repatriation of her body to India.

Also Read | Joe Biden drops out of 2024 US Elections: Celebs support Kamala Harris

“We are completely heartbroken by this sudden loss. Our priority right now is to get Harika home and perform the final rites. We request the government's support and cooperation in this difficult time,” India Today quoted a family member.

The report said Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar is coordinating with the US NRIs to bring Harika’s body back to Tenali.

Also Read | ‘Precisely right..,’ says Vivek Ramaswamy after prophecy on Joe Biden comes true

Last week, a newly married Indian-origin man was shot dead in front of his wife in Indiana, US, in a suspected road rage incident. The 29-year-old victim, Gavin Dasaur, was on his way home with his Mexican wife when the incident took place.

The accused shooter, initially detained at the scene, was later released, suggesting they acted in “self-defence” since the victim was carrying a handgun when he confronted the other driver in a pick-up truck.

Also Read | PM Modi, Biden, Trump, Obama, Putin walk the ramp; Elon Musk shares AI video

The incident occurred last week when Dasaur and his wife, Viviana Zamora, were returning home. According to local reports, Dasaur, who hails from Agra (Uttar Pradesh), married Zamora on June 29.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:22 Jul 2024, 03:14 PM IST
HomeNewsWorld25-year-old Andhra veterinary doctor dies in multi-vehicle collision in Oklahoma, US

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    312.60
    03:59 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    6.3 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    134.60
    03:59 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    -2.95 (-2.14%)

    Tata Steel

    160.35
    03:57 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    2.6 (1.65%)

    Wipro

    505.75
    03:59 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    -51.5 (-9.24%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil

    235.05
    03:53 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    21.1 (9.86%)

    NBCC India

    184.85
    03:52 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    13.05 (7.6%)

    Indian Hotels Company

    620.20
    03:54 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    42.95 (7.44%)

    Chalet Hotels

    820.00
    03:29 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    55.9 (7.32%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,510.00293.00
      Chennai
      75,657.000.00
      Delhi
      75,217.00732.00
      Kolkata
      75,144.00659.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue