25-year-old Andhra veterinary doctor dies in multi-vehicle collision in Oklahoma, US

A 25-year-old woman veterinary doctor from Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh died in a road accident in the US state of Oklahoma on Saturday. Deceased Jetti Harika—who moved to the US one and half years ago to pursue postgraduate studies in veterinary medicine at the University of Central Oklahoma—was one of the casualties in a multi-vehicle accident near Highway 74 in Logan County, Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said.

The OHP said Harika, from Anna Battinavari Veedhi at Ithanagar in Tenali of Guntur, was killed and four others injured in the multiple-vehicle crash in Logan County.

The accident happened near Highway 74 and West Triplett Road, southwest of Guthrie, at around 7 pm on Saturday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that a driver lost control due to poor weather conditions, leading to the collision involving three vehicles.

Harika was pronounced dead at the scene.

The report said Harika is survived by her father, Jetty Srinivasa Rao, a tax department employee, and her mother, Nagamani. The family is in touch with the Indian Embassy for the repatriation of her body to India.

Also Read | Joe Biden drops out of 2024 US Elections: Celebs support Kamala Harris

“We are completely heartbroken by this sudden loss. Our priority right now is to get Harika home and perform the final rites. We request the government's support and cooperation in this difficult time,” India Today quoted a family member.

The report said Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar is coordinating with the US NRIs to bring Harika’s body back to Tenali.

Last week, a newly married Indian-origin man was shot dead in front of his wife in Indiana, US, in a suspected road rage incident. The 29-year-old victim, Gavin Dasaur, was on his way home with his Mexican wife when the incident took place.

The accused shooter, initially detained at the scene, was later released, suggesting they acted in “self-defence” since the victim was carrying a handgun when he confronted the other driver in a pick-up truck.