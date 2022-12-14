Andrew Flintoff updates: Former England cricket hero rushed to hospital2 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2022, 11:39 AM IST
Andrew Flintoff was involved in an accident while shooting for the BBC show Top Gear
Andrew Flintoff was involved in an accident while shooting for the BBC show Top Gear
England's former all-rounder Andrew Flintoff has been rushed to hospital after he suffered an injury while shooting for the BBC show Top Gear. Flintoff had to be airlifted from Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey, England where he was shooting for the show, however, reports suggest that injuries are not life-threatening.