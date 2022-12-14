England's former all-rounder Andrew Flintoff has been rushed to hospital after he suffered an injury while shooting for the BBC show Top Gear. Flintoff had to be airlifted from Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey, England where he was shooting for the show, however, reports suggest that injuries are not life-threatening.

BBC spokesperson said as quoted by Sky Sports, "Freddie was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning with crew medics attending the scene immediately. He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course."

According to 'The Sun', Flintoff's injuries are not "life-threatening" and he was "driving on the track as normal" and was not going at a high speed.

"All the usual health and safety measures were in place for filming too," a source was quoted as saying by 'The Sun'.

Following the accident, many on social media wished him a speedy recovery.

Wishing a speedy recovery to Andrew Flintoff.



As per reports, the injuries aren't "life-threatening". — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) December 14, 2022

Our thoughts are with Andrew Flintoff. Let's hope his injuries are not too severe. — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) December 13, 2022

The former cricketer has presented Top Gear since 2019 and said at the time, as quoted by Sky Sports, "It's not often you have the chance to do both of your dream jobs, but I'm now lucky enough to say I will have. I've always been passionate about cars and I'm so excited to be joining the Top Gear team."

Since starting to work on the show, Flintoff has been involved in accidents before. Three years back, Flintoff had survived a 125mph crash during the shooting of another episode of Top Gear.

In September of the same year, he crashed during a drag race while he was filming at Elvington Airfield in Yorkshire, but walked away unharmed.

Flintoff, who retired from international cricket in 2009, has played 79 Tests and 141 limited-overs internationals for England.

After initially retiring from all forms of the game in 2010, Flintoff had one professional bout as a boxer.

He's also been on the Australian version of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! - where he was crowned king of the jungle.