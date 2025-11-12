Andrew Mountbatten to get new title amid UK Minister urging ex-Prince to cooperate with US Epstein probe?

Britain's disgraced Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, the brother of King Charles III, may get a new title weeks after he was stripped of the prince title and evicted from his royal residence over his relationship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Advertisement

According to a report, the title could be given in accordance with the wishes of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Before being stripped, the ex-prince's official name was Andrew Mountbatten Windsor — without a hyphen in the double-barrelled surname.

Quoting sources, UK's Mirror reported that the Palace is now examining the possibility of introducing the hyphen in line with precedent to change Andrew’s name yet again from Andrew Mountbatten Windsor to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, following a 1960 Privy Council Declaration.

According to The Guardian, Andrew's surname was missing the hyphen when his new name was announced on 30 October and when asked about the absence of a hyphen at the time, a palace spokesperson said, “Andrew Mountbatten Windsor was the name agreed.”

Advertisement

Mountbatten-Windsor will indeed use the punctuation mark between his two last names, said the report quoting Royal sources.

Another report by the Mirror said that upon returning to Windsor Castle for the first time since losing his prince title, Andrew found that the customary bows he was offered at every turn (and woe betide anyone who forgot) had disappeared.

Some even relished calling him Mr Mountbatten Windsor, instead of Your Royal Highness, reported Mirror.

A posthumous memoir written by Virginia Giuffre, US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's main accuser, reignited UK anger over Andrew's ties to Epstein.

On October 30, the king announced that he was removing his brother's titles and evicting him from his royal residence over his relationship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Advertisement

Last week, the US lawmakers wrote to Andrew requesting he sit for an interview about his friendship with the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.