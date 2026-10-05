Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor challenges UK police over Epstein-linked arrest | What we know

King Charles’ younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, is taking legal action against police to challenge his arrest in February over allegations that he sent confidential government documents to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, The Telegraph reported.
The former prince was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The case relates to his time as Britain’s special representative for trade between 2001 and 2011, when he allegedly shared official documents with Epstein.
Britain’s Judicial Office said on Monday that a hearing in the case is scheduled for Thursday.
Mountbatten-Windsor is seeking to quash search warrants issued as part of the police investigation.
Thames Valley Police, which carried out the arrest, confirmed that it was involved in legal proceedings but declined to comment further.
The Judicial Office said Thursday’s hearing will also concern an application by police seeking to restrict access to certain court documents, as per the BBC.
The hearing will initially take place in private.
Police have previously said they were working with the US Department of Justice to obtain information relevant to the investigation, according to the BBC.
Mountbatten-Windsor has consistently denied wrongdoing in connection with Epstein and has said he regrets their friendship.
The investigation follows the release of documents from the Epstein files by the US Department of Justice. Among the material were emails that appeared to show that Mountbatten-Windsor shared official documents with Epstein and others while he was serving as a UK trade envoy.
Detectives have also indicated that allegations involving sexual misconduct could potentially form part of the wider investigation into suspected misconduct in public office.
Mountbatten-Windsor was forced to step down from royal duties in 2019 following widespread scrutiny over his association with Epstein.
His ties to the disgraced financier came under renewed scrutiny after documents indicated that the relationship continued beyond the point when he had publicly suggested it had ended.
King Charles subsequently stripped his brother of his royal titles and honours last October.
Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell in August 2019, which was later ruled a suicide.