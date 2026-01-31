Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had invited Jeffrey Epstein to Buckingham Palace in 2010: ‘...have private time’

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, brother of King Charles III, has found another mention in the newly released Jeffrey Epstein files.

This time, according to the released documents, Andrew appeared to have invited Epstein to Buckingham Palace shortly after the late sex offender was released from house arrest.

The apparent invitation to the royal residence in central London appears in one of the millions of new pages released by the US Justice Department.

Epstein reportedly proposed introducing a Russian woman to Andrew.

According to one message, Epstein contacted Andrew on 27 September 2010 during a stay in London, writing: “What time would you like me... we will also need (to)... have private time.”

Andrew replied that he was just leaving Scotland, adding: "We could have dinner at Buckingham Palace and lots of privacy."

It then appears that Andrew said he could not join Epstein for lunch because of a commitment to a “Saudi Prince”, but that he would be free later that day.

Two days later, Andrew emailed again. “Delighted for you to come here to BP (Buckingham Palace). Come with whomever, and I'll be here free from 1600ish to 2000,” he wrote.

Epstein ­responded: “See you at 4.”

It was not clear whether any dinner at the palace – then the official London residence of the late Queen Elizabeth II – ever took place.

However, among the files were pictures appearing to show Andrew on his knees, looking at the camera and positioned above a woman lying on the floor. In one picture, Andrew appears to be touching the woman’s stomach.⁠

Andrew, who has always denied any wrongdoing, was last year stripped by the king of all his royal titles over his association with Epstein.

Jeffrey Epstein & Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor connection Epstein had been released on probation from house arrest in August 2010 following his sentencing for procuring for prostitution a girl below the age of 18.

Other documents made public last year and a posthumous memoir by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre – who had accused Andrew of sexual assault -- reignited UK anger over his ties to Epstein.

Also Read | Trump cries foul DOJ uncovers one million more pages in Jeffrey Epstein probe

It culminated in the king deciding to remove all of his brother's royal titles and honours and announcing that he would be ousted from his 30-room mansion on the royal estate at Windsor, west of London.

Andrew, now known by the surname Mountbatten-Windsor, has always denied that he sexually abused Giuffre, who alleged that she was trafficked to have sex with him on three occasions, twice when she was just 17.

After she launched a lawsuit against him, he paid her a multi-million-pound settlement in 2022 without making any admission of guilt.

Giuffre, a US and Australian citizen, died by suicide at her home in Australia in April.

Epstein died by suicide in jail in 2019.