Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor released from custody, remains under investigation over public office misconduct

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, has been released from police custody following nearly 12 hours of questioning in Norfolk. The 66-year-old was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office and later released under investigation, according to a statement from Thames Valley Police.

Photographs obtained by Reuters showed Andrew reclining in the back seat of a vehicle as he departed Aylsham Police Station in Norfolk shortly after 19:00 GMT. He was later pictured being driven to the Sandringham Estate.

Police statement In an official update, Thames Valley Police confirmed:

“On Thursday we arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The arrested man has now been released under investigation. We can also confirm that our searches in Norfolk have now concluded.”

The force did not provide further details regarding the nature of the evidence or the timeline of the ongoing investigation.

Allegations Andrew is being investigated over claims that he shared confidential information relating to official trade visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Singapore in 2010. The allegations are linked to his past association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Authorities are examining whether confidential trade information may have been shared improperly during Andrew’s tenure as the UK’s Special Representative for International Trade and Investment.

Andrew has denied any wrongdoing connected to Epstein and has not directly addressed the latest allegations.

Previous controversy Andrew stepped down from his trade envoy role in 2011 amid intense criticism over his friendship with Epstein. The association has continued to generate scrutiny, particularly following the release of additional documents by the US Justice Department related to Epstein.

He has not been charged in connection with the current investigation.

Royal family response King Charles III did not respond to questions about his brother’s arrest while attending an event in central London earlier in the day. A palace statement later said, “the law must take its course.” Reportedly, the Prince and Princess of Wales support the King’s remarks.

The King is scheduled to visit the United States in April.