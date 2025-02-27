Influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate have departed Romania for the US after a travel ban was lifted. They face charges of human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, reported AP.

However, the terms under which the Tate brothers were allowed to leave Romania remain unclear.

The decision was made at the discretion of prosecutors, the report said, citing an official at the Ministry of Internal Affairs who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Pressure from the US Andrew Tate, 38, and Tristan Tate, 36, are dual US-British citizens who are strong supporters of US President Donald Trump and have millions of followers on social media. Recently, Romania's foreign minister denied allegations of facing pressure from US envoy to lift travel restrictions on the influencer brothers. The statement comes after a Financial Times report alleged that US officials discussed Tate's case with the government of Romania.

Allegations against Tate brothers In late 2022, they were arrested near Romania’s capital with two Romanian women.

Four of them were charged by Romanian prosecutors last year over allegations of human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women in Romania, according to reports. All the allegations were repeatedly denied by the Tate brothers.

After being charged, a spokesperson for Tate told the Guardian, “While this news is undoubtedly predictable, we embrace the opportunity it presents to demonstrate their innocence and vindicate their reputation."

In December, the Bucharest court stated that the case against the Tate brothers could not go to trial due to multiple legal and procedural irregularities by the prosecutors. This ruling was a setback for DIICOT, one of the anti-organised crime agencies in Romania. However, the case is not closed yet.