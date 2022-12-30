Andrew Tate arrested days after spat with Greta, Twitter shouts back ‘Karma’

Andre Tate, infamous UK celebrity and a former professional kickboxer grabbed global limelight after he got into a Twitter spat with climate change activist, Greta Thunberg a few days back. What started as a provocative tweet ended up landing Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate, in prison for alleged human trafficking, rape and setting up an organised criminal group.
The brothers, and two Romanians also detained in Romania, allegedly trafficked, recruited and exploited women by coercing them into "pornographic acts with a view to producing and disseminating such material" online.
Tate, who moved to Romania several years ago with Tristan, has been banned from many social media platforms for misogynistic remarks, but was allowed back on Twitter after Elon Musk bought the company.
Few days back, Andrew Tate tagged 19-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg in a provocative tweet, as he bragged about his 33 cars.
“Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions," Andrew Tate wrote, to which Greta Thunberg responded, “Yes, please do enlighten me. Email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com."
Her tweeted was viewed by 234 million users and liked by 3.3 million others. On
Greta's reference to him as “small dick energy" didn't go down too well with the controversial celeb who has been criticised for his misogynist lifestyle in the past and removed from UK Big Boss House after a video of him attacking a girl went viral. He replied with another derogatory remark and made of the biggest blunders of his life.
According to reports Romanian authorities actually tracked down his whereabouts from the video, where he is shown eating from a Romanian pizza box in a Versace robe and smoking a cigar.
Reports claim, authorities were able to confirm that Tate was indeed at his Bucharest home by looking at the pizza box. They had been trying to detain him for a while but he was often travelling outside Romania.
Andrew Tate has left Twitter in splits, with several celebrating his arrest and crediting Greta, who later tweeted. “this is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes."
