Andrew Tate granted release from house arrest pending trial for human trafficking charges1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 03:36 PM IST
Influencer awaiting trial for human trafficking charges wins appeal to be released from house arrest.
Andrew Tate, an influencer who has been waiting trial for human trafficking charges, won an appeal in the Bucharest Court to be released from house arrest. The divisive social media personality was placed under judicial control, a rather lighter restrictive measure.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message