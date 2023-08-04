Andrew Tate, an influencer who has been waiting trial for human trafficking charges, won an appeal in the Bucharest Court to be released from house arrest. The divisive social media personality was placed under judicial control, a rather lighter restrictive measure.

The Bucharest Court of Appeals said in a written ruling that it “replaces the house arrest measure with that of judicial control for a period of 60 days from August 4 until October 2."

The decision at the Bucharest Tribunal comes a month after prosecutors formally indicted the 36-year-old social media star along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women in the same case. All four defendants — who were arrested in late December near Bucharest and have denied the allegations against them — will remain under house arrest for 30 more days.

Outside the court on Monday, Tate told journalists that “the moral arc of the universe bends towards justice in the end."

“My brother and I are extremely resilient people. … In the end justice shall be served," AP quoted Tate said. “We’re feeling like things are going to work out perfectly in the end — and until then we’re going to follow the judicial process."

The Tate brothers, who are dual UK-US citizens, will likely appeal against Tuesday's ruling. The Tates lost their last appeal on July 6 against a prior house arrest extension.

Tate was indicted in June along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects for human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.'

Andrew Tate, who has been accused of peddling conspiracy theories online and has amassed 7.2 million Twitter followers, has repeatedly claimed that prosecutors have no evidence against him and that there is a political conspiracy designed to silence him.

