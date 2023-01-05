Andrew Tate's $2.9 million Bugatti among 11 luxury cars seized by Romania Police

Tate, a self-described misogynist, bragged about owning “33 cars" and said he is happy to share details about the “enormous emissions" of his cars. Tagging Greta Thunberg, he wrote on Twitter, “Hello @GretaThunberg. I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions."