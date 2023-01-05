Andrew Tate's $2.9 million Bugatti among 11 luxury cars seized by Romania Police

Divisive social media influencer Andrew Tate who had boasted to climate activist Greta Thunberg about owning 33 cars, now has lost 11 of them to the Romanian Police. Tate, who is famous for his controversial behaviour over social media, is a former kickboxer with 76 wins and nine losses in his kickboxing career, as per the UK-based Sports Bible.
Among the 33 cars of Tate, 11 luxury cars were confiscated including a Bugatti worth $2.9 million, a Rolls-Royce worth at least $300,000 and an Aston Martin worth around $250,000.
Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romania's DIICOT investigations agency, told Insider that the cars were being seized to "sustain the cost of the investigation" and that they would also be collateral to fund any payments to the alleged victims.
On 31 December, the Bucharest court ordered a month-long detention of Andrew Tate and his brother in connection with human trafficking and rape case.
On December 28, Tate was told to “get a life" by Thunberg on Twitter after he told her he owned 33 cars with "enormous emissions.
The interaction and the Swedish climate activist’s brutal reply became one of the most trending topics on the internet.
Tate, a self-described misogynist, bragged about owning “33 cars" and said he is happy to share details about the “enormous emissions" of his cars. Tagging Greta Thunberg, he wrote on Twitter, “Hello @GretaThunberg. I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions."
Thunberg, 19, had a savage reply. “Yes, please do enlighten me," she tweeted in response, adding a made-up email address to mock Tate. The fake address she mentioned said, “email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com"
Tate, in turn, shared his response in a video. The two-minute clip has him speaking, wearing a robe and holding a cigar. At one point, he is seen collecting two pizza boxes from someone and placing them on the table.
The boxes, from Jerry’s Pizza – which has outlets in Romania – are suspected to have helped the Romanian authorities track down Andrew Tate, according to several reports.
Tate was arrested by Romanian police for alleged being involved in human trafficking, rape, forming an organised crime group, Insider reported quoting an official. Romania's Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) alleged that Tate, his brother Tristan and two others formed an organized criminal group to commit the crime of human trafficking.
They alleged that two of the suspects misled the victims "into believing that they intended to enter into a marriage/cohabitation relationship" while transporting the victims to Romania.
The authorities also said one of the suspects raped a victim on two separate occasions in March this year.
