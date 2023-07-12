Andrew Tate, social media influencer, claims Vladimir Putin 'cured Covid': Watch1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 08:08 PM IST
With the video uploaded on microblogging site, critics wasted no time in lambasting Tucker Carlson for granting Tate a platform.
Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate, who is facing charges of rape, human trafficking, and leading an organized crime group in Romania, has recently made the outrageous claim during an interview with Tucker Carlson saying Russian President Vladimir Putin miraculously 'cured Covid' when Russia invaded Ukraine.
Tate even joked that Putin had taken over the news cycle with the Russia-Ukraine War suggesting that the Russian President had 'cured Covid' through his actions, reported Hindustan Times.
With the video uploaded on the microblogging site, critics wasted no time in lambasting Carlson for granting Tate a platform. Apart from this, several media personalities, journalists, and even conservative commentators voiced their disapproval of Carlson's decision.
Though Carlson attempted to distance himself from the controversy during the interview urging viewers to "make up your mind" about Tate.
Since his release from Romanian police custody on 31 March, Tate has been under house arrest. His brother Tristan and two associates also face charges in connection with the allegations.
With Tate facing serious allegations, his appearance on Carlson's show has drawn widespread criticism and raised concerns about the lack of scrutiny and accountability in providing a platform to controversial figures.