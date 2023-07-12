Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate, who is facing charges of rape, human trafficking, and leading an organized crime group in Romania, has recently made the outrageous claim during an interview with Tucker Carlson saying Russian President Vladimir Putin miraculously 'cured Covid' when Russia invaded Ukraine.

The former Fox News host Tucker Carlson gave Tate a platform during the two-and-a-half-hour-long interview that was uploaded on Twitter. Soon after the interview, which marked the debut episode of Carlson's new show, titled Tucker on Twitter, it garnered millions of views, sparking both outrage and criticism. In the interview, Tate said, while expressing gratitude to Putin, stating, "We should all give Putin credit for curing Covid. When his invasion happened, Covid went away." Before the interview, Tate had hinted at this perspective on Twitter while responding to a tweet questioning the silence surrounding the Covid situation.

Tate even joked that Putin had taken over the news cycle with the Russia-Ukraine War suggesting that the Russian President had 'cured Covid' through his actions, reported Hindustan Times.

With the video uploaded on the microblogging site, critics wasted no time in lambasting Carlson for granting Tate a platform. Apart from this, several media personalities, journalists, and even conservative commentators voiced their disapproval of Carlson's decision.

Though Carlson attempted to distance himself from the controversy during the interview urging viewers to "make up your mind" about Tate.

Since his release from Romanian police custody on 31 March, Tate has been under house arrest. His brother Tristan and two associates also face charges in connection with the allegations.

With Tate facing serious allegations, his appearance on Carlson's show has drawn widespread criticism and raised concerns about the lack of scrutiny and accountability in providing a platform to controversial figures.