Andrew Tate to be tried in court in Romania on charges of rape and human trafficking
Influencer Andrew Tate faces trial in Romania on charges of human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women. The Bucharest Tribunal approved the case file, but no trial date set. Tate's spokesperson appealed the ruling.
A court in Romania’s capital on Friday ruled that a trial can start in the case of influencer Andrew Tate, who is charged with human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.
