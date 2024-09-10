‘I should rape you or…’: Andrew Tate’s predatory texts to survivors reveal horror

Andrew Tate faces serious allegations of human trafficking and sexual exploitation, with multiple women accusing him of rape and strangulation. His messages reveal chilling thoughts on violence, while he denies the claims, asserting he has never harmed anyone.

Livemint
Published10 Sep 2024, 05:37 PM IST
Andrew Tate smokes an electronic cigarette as he waits for a hearing inside the Court of Appeals building in Bucharest, Romania
Andrew Tate smokes an electronic cigarette as he waits for a hearing inside the Court of Appeals building in Bucharest, Romania(AP)

Andrew Tate Controversy: ‘I should rape you or not’, horrific messages by Andrew Tate, currently detained on charges of human trafficking and sexual exploitation, have surfaced. Two British survivors have accused the social media influencer and kickboxer Andrew Tate of ‘rape’ and ‘strangulation’.

The Tate brothers, Andrew and Tristan, are facing legal troubles in Romania, having been detained on charges of human trafficking and sexually exploiting underage individuals.

Also Read | Andrew Tate to be tried in court in Romania on charges of rape and trafficking

The two British woman have accused Tate brothers of ‘raping' and ‘strangulating’ them. The women have reported being strangled and raped by Andrew Tate, while another woman has alleged that Tristan Tate raped her, also using strangulation as a means of control.

According to a BBC report, the woman revealed messages that Andrew Tate had sent her.

A woman who dated Andrew Tate in 2013, identified only as 'Anna,' has detailed a harrowing experience of sexual coercion. She told the BBC that Tate, with chilling indifference, contemplated whether or not to rape her. ‘I’m debating whether I should rape you or not,’” one of the rape survivors told the BBC.

Also Read | Elon Musk, Andrew Tate, Tucker Carlson come in support of Russell Brand after rape allegations

The women came forward with detailed accounts of abuse dating back over a decade, during the time Andrew Tate was residing in Luton.

“He started kissing me… and he just looked up at the ceiling and said, ‘I’m just debating whether I should rape you or not. Out of the blue he just grabbed me by the throat, smashed me to the back of the bed, strangling me extremely hard,” Anna said.

The influencer also sent her texts about enjoying the violence he inflicted. “The more you didn’t like it, the more I enjoyed it,” he said in a voice note to the victim. He also wrote in a text message, “I love raping you.”

Also Read | Andrew Tate granted release from house arrest awaits trial for human trafficking

Another woman, “Sienna,” said that she met Tristan Tate in 2014 and was strangled to unconsciousness during sex. “I was absolutely terrified. I just remember gasping for air… It was rape,” she said. He kept raping her even after she regained consciousness, Sienna added.

The recent allegations against Andrew Tate are part of a broader pattern of similar claims. Numerous women have reported that Tate employed manipulation and control to entrap them in abusive situations.

Also Read | Andrew Tate, social media influencer, claims Vladimir Putin ‘cured Covid’: Watch

According to the BBC, at least five women in the UK have alleged that Tate strangled them during sexual encounters.

In response to these claims, Tate denied the allegations in a 2023 interview, stating, “I know I’ve never hurt anybody. It’s not in my nature to hurt people.”

Despite these denials, Tate has gained a global following through his self-proclaimed misogynistic content on YouTube, TikTok, and Twitter.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Sep 2024, 05:37 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorld‘I should rape you or…’: Andrew Tate’s predatory texts to survivors reveal horror

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power

    445.20
    03:58 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    27.35 (6.55%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    138.90
    03:59 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    5.85 (4.4%)

    Tata Steel

    149.45
    03:59 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    285.80
    03:49 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    4.25 (1.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Aether Industries

    1,059.45
    03:53 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    90.05 (9.29%)

    Allcargo Logistics

    71.09
    03:50 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    5.58 (8.52%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    758.65
    03:42 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    54.45 (7.73%)

    Linde India

    7,900.00
    03:29 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    528.45 (7.17%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,360.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,460.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,310.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue