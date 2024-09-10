‘I should rape you or…’: Andrew Tate’s predatory texts to survivors reveal horror

Andrew Tate Controversy: ‘I should rape you or not’, horrific messages by Andrew Tate, currently detained on charges of human trafficking and sexual exploitation, have surfaced. Two British survivors have accused the social media influencer and kickboxer Andrew Tate of ‘rape’ and ‘strangulation’.

The Tate brothers, Andrew and Tristan, are facing legal troubles in Romania, having been detained on charges of human trafficking and sexually exploiting underage individuals.

The two British woman have accused Tate brothers of ‘raping' and ‘strangulating’ them. The women have reported being strangled and raped by Andrew Tate, while another woman has alleged that Tristan Tate raped her, also using strangulation as a means of control.

According to a BBC report, the woman revealed messages that Andrew Tate had sent her.

A woman who dated Andrew Tate in 2013, identified only as 'Anna,' has detailed a harrowing experience of sexual coercion. She told the BBC that Tate, with chilling indifference, contemplated whether or not to rape her. ‘I’m debating whether I should rape you or not,’” one of the rape survivors told the BBC.

The women came forward with detailed accounts of abuse dating back over a decade, during the time Andrew Tate was residing in Luton.

“He started kissing me… and he just looked up at the ceiling and said, ‘I’m just debating whether I should rape you or not. Out of the blue he just grabbed me by the throat, smashed me to the back of the bed, strangling me extremely hard,” Anna said.

The influencer also sent her texts about enjoying the violence he inflicted. “The more you didn’t like it, the more I enjoyed it,” he said in a voice note to the victim. He also wrote in a text message, “I love raping you.”

Another woman, “Sienna,” said that she met Tristan Tate in 2014 and was strangled to unconsciousness during sex. “I was absolutely terrified. I just remember gasping for air… It was rape,” she said. He kept raping her even after she regained consciousness, Sienna added.

The recent allegations against Andrew Tate are part of a broader pattern of similar claims. Numerous women have reported that Tate employed manipulation and control to entrap them in abusive situations.

According to the BBC, at least five women in the UK have alleged that Tate strangled them during sexual encounters.

In response to these claims, Tate denied the allegations in a 2023 interview, stating, “I know I’ve never hurt anybody. It’s not in my nature to hurt people.”