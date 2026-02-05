Andrew-Virginia Giuffre photo is real, email from Epstein files appears to confirm; victim’s family reacts

An email thought to be from Ghislaine Maxwell appears to support the authenticity of a photograph showing Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor with his arm around Virginia Giuffre’s waist, The Guardian reported.

The email, disclosed in the most recent release of the Epstein files, was titled “draft statement” and sent in 2015 by “G Maxwell” to Jeffrey Epstein, according to the report.

She wrote: “In 2001 I was in London when (redacted) met a number of friends of mine including Prince Andrew. A photograph was taken as I imagine she wanted to show it to friends and family.”

Giuffre, who died by suicide in April 2025, had alleged that Mountbatten-Windsor had sex with her on three occasions when she was a teenager, the report by The Guardian stated.

Advertisement

The former prince has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

In 2022, he paid millions of pounds to settle a civil sexual assault lawsuit brought by Giuffre, despite having said he had never met her, and without admitting any liability, The Guardian stated.

Victim’s family react Giuffre’s family told the BBC’s Newsnight that the email proved she had been “vindicated.”

Her brother, Sky Roberts, said,“It truly does vindicate Virginia … she was not lying this entire time.” He added, “It’s a moment where we’re really proud of our sister.”

Britain’s ex-prince moved to country estate Meanwhile, as the controversy over the former Prince’s association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein reignited, he moved to a secluded country estate after shifting out of his home of the past 20 years.

Advertisement

The younger brother of King Charles III is facing continued pressure to account for his relationship with the late US financier following the release of a fresh set of documents by the US Justice Department.

Andrew, 65, who has repeatedly denied any misconduct, left his Windsor residence west of London earlier than expected, according to a BBC report.

The move follows claims by a second alleged Epstein victim, who said through her lawyer that the late US financier sent her to Britain in 2010 to have sex with Andrew — now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor — at the 30-room Royal Lodge, as reported by AFP.

Thames Valley Police told AFP that “any new information about any such offences will be assessed in line with our established procedures”.

Advertisement