Andy Burnham vs Wes Streeting — who will be the next UK PM and how will he be chosen as Keir Starmer resigns? Explained

Keir Starmer announced his resignation as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and the leader of the Labour Party on Monday. In an emotional speech, Starmer said he is leaving the "biggest job." He also set out a timetable for his departure and said the new PM could take over by September.

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How will the new UK PM be decided? Who are the main contenders and what's next for Starmer? Here's all we know:

How will the new UK PM be decided? As Starmer resigns, the next step involves the process of electing a new Labour leader, who will also become Britain's 7th prime minister in just 10 years.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the process for selecting a new UK Prime Minister after Keir Starmer's resignation? ⌵ The process involves electing a new Labour leader, with nominations opening on July 9 and a potential new PM in place by September. If no other candidates enter, Andy Burnham could assume the role by mid-July. 2 Who are the main contenders for the UK Prime Minister position following Starmer's resignation? ⌵ The primary contenders include Andy Burnham, who is widely expected to replace Starmer, and former health minister Wes Streeting, who has indicated he might enter the leadership race. 3 When is the expected timeline for the new UK Prime Minister to take office? ⌵ If uncontested, Andy Burnham could become Prime Minister on or around July 17. If there's a contest, a new leader should be in place by the end of August. 4 Why did Keir Starmer resign as Prime Minister of the UK? ⌵ Starmer's resignation came amid intense pressure due to declining approval ratings and significant losses in local elections, as well as the rise of political rival Andy Burnham. 5 What will happen to the Labour Party after Starmer's resignation? ⌵ The Labour Party will undergo a leadership contest, aiming for an orderly transition to a new leader, which is crucial for maintaining party unity and government functionality.

In his speech outside 10 Downing Street, Starmer said he would ask the Labour Party's organising committee to set out a timeline for a leadership contest to find his replacement.

Nominations would open on July 9, close by mid-July, and if there is a contest, a new leader will be in place by September.

Andy Burnham is widely expected to replace Starmer. But if other candidates decide to enter any leadership race, the party could end up with a divisive contest that could paralyse government.

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Starmer clarified that, “In the case of a contest, this will ensure a new leader is in place before parliament returns in September,” he added.

The Commons summer recess is due to start on July 16 and so, if Andy Burnham is unopposed, he will become the prime minister in mid-July.

But if another leader throws his/her hat in the race, there will be a contest and the new PM will be in post by the end of August. The Commons returns after the summer recess on September 1.

“I will ask the national executive committee of the Labour party to set out a timetable, with nominations opening on the 9th of July and completed by the summer recess,” Starmer said.

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“In the case of a contest, this will ensure a new leader is in place before parliament returns in September,” he added.

By when will UK get its new PM? The Guardian reported that if there are no challengers, Andy Burnham can be expected to become prime minister on or around July 17.

Two members of the national executive committee confirmed to the Guardian that Burnham can be prime minister by the following day - 17 July - though it could be the following Monday when parliament is in recess.

If there is a contest, all bets are off - but Starmer said he expects that to conclude by September.

Who are top contenders in UK PM race? Starmer said he will remain caretaker prime minister until the party chooses a new Labour leader.

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“I will remain in post as Prime Minister until the contest is complete. And I will do everything I can to ensure an orderly handover of power," Starmer said in his speech on Monday.

Andy Burnham vs who? Key contenders for UK PM race

Andy Burnham, who won a special parliamentary election last week, is widely expected to become the UK's next prime minister.

However, former health minister Wes Streeting still expects to stand in a contest, Sky News reported on Monday, citing one of his allies.

Andy Burnham confirmed on Monday that he will stand as a candidate to replace Keir Starmer. In a post on X, he said he will give Britain “stability, seriousness and a continued focus on the issues that matter most”. He said he wants the transition to be “a positive process of renewal”.

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"His [Keir Starmer's] decision marks the beginning of a transition and it is important that this process is conducted in an orderly and responsible way. I will put myself forward as part of this process," Burnham wrote on X.

What's next for Starmer? In his speech, Starmer said after leaving "the biggest job in the country, I shall spend more time on the most important job, being the best husband I can to my fantastic wife Vic, who has been a rock by my side through good times and bad, and being the best dad I can to my beautiful children who are my pride and my joy."

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About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More World News Home Andy Burnham vs Wes Streeting — who will be the next UK PM and how will he be chosen as Keir Starmer resigns? Explained