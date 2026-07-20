Andy Burnham's first speech as UK Prime Minister: Here are the key promises and major announcements

New UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham used his first speech outside 10 Downing Street to promise a sharp break from recent British politics, pledging to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, end rough sleeping and unveil a long-term plan to restore stability after years of political turmoil.

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Speaking shortly after King Charles III formally asked him to form a government following Keir Starmer's resignation, Burnham acknowledged widespread public frustration with politics and vowed to deliver what he described as a "circuit-breaker" moment for Britain.

Here are the key announcements and promises from Burnham's first address as prime minister.

"People are fed up with politics" Burnham opened his speech by admitting that Britain's political class had failed to deliver stability or improve living standards.

"I know people at home are fed up with politics. I hear you," he said.

"We have not been good enough and we need to be better."

He said Britain had endured too many political upheavals in recent years and pledged to restore confidence in government.

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A "circuit-breaker" for Britain Burnham described his leadership as an opportunity to reset British politics and the economy.

"We will make this moment a circuit-breaker for Britain, bringing forward the biggest changes in the last 40 years."

He promised both "a new political model" and "a new economic model", arguing that the country needs a fresh direction after years of instability.

A 10-year plan for Britain One of Burnham's headline pledges was to introduce a comprehensive 10-year Plan for Britain later this year.

He said the strategy would set out a long-term roadmap for the country's economic and social future.

"Later this year, I will bring forward a new Plan for Britain, a 10-year plan, laying out a plan from where we are now to where I believe we all want Britain to be."

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Burnham said the plan would aim to unite people regardless of political affiliation.

Cost-of-living measures to come this week Acknowledging the immediate financial pressures facing households, Burnham said his government would quickly announce measures to help families.

"I will give people some breathing space now."

He said new proposals to tackle the cost of living, along with details on how they would be funded, would be unveiled this week.

Ending rough sleeping Burnham made homelessness one of his first priorities in office.

He said his first instruction after entering Downing Street would be to begin work on ending rough sleeping across England.

"I will soon go through that door behind me and issue my first instruction: to end rough sleeping in our country."

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The former Greater Manchester mayor has previously made tackling homelessness a central part of his political agenda.

Building more public housing Burnham also pledged to increase the construction of council and public housing.

He argued that building more affordable homes would reduce welfare spending while improving living standards.

According to Burnham, lowering welfare costs through better housing would also help create room for higher defence spending while remaining within the government's fiscal rules.

Reforming education and employment The new prime minister said his government would seek to help more young people enter the workforce by reforming education and expanding mental health support.

He said Britain should invest more in helping people succeed rather than paying for the consequences of long-term social problems.

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"We will help people to live well, building a more preventative state, investing in people's success, rather than paying for people's failure."

Reindustrialising Britain Burnham also outlined plans to rebuild Britain's industrial base.

He said the government would use public procurement policies to support domestic industry and stimulate economic growth while creating jobs across the country.

Restoring political stability Burnham repeatedly stressed that Britain must regain stability after years of political uncertainty.

"Britain needs to show the world that we can regain our stability once again."

He noted that he had become Britain's seventh prime minister since 2016, saying the revolving door of leadership had undermined public confidence.

A promise to "bring back hope" Concluding his address, Burnham promised to restore optimism and confidence in government.

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He said his administration would focus on practical problem-solving rather than political division and deliver what he called the biggest transformation in Britain in four decades.

"We need to be better. We will be."