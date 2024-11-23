Angela Merkel sounds alarm over Elon Musk’s potential power play in Trump’s second term: ‘A huge concern for us’

Angela Merkel, former German Chancellor, in her newly released memoir, expresses "huge concern" about the rising influence of Elon Musk in former President and President-elect Donald Trump’s administration. Merkel reflects on Trump’s leadership and voices unease about the increasing power of Silicon Valley, as reported by The Guardian from extracts of her memoir published in Die Zeit.

Trump’s alliance with big tech Angela Merkel reveals her growing alarm over the visible alliance between Donald Trump and major tech giants. In an interview with Der Spiegel, she conveyed her worries about the expanding power of Silicon Valley companies, particularly through their financial influence. “There is now a visible alliance between him and the big companies from Silicon Valley, which have enormous power through capital,” Merkel was quoted as saying.

Elon Musk’s role and influence in Trump’s administration A central concern in Merkel’s memoir is the expanding role of Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, in Trump’s second term. Musk, who is advising Trump and leading a newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) focused on government efficiency, has become a key figure in the president-elect's strategy. Merkel, however, cautioned that Musk’s control over significant technological resources could pose serious issues. “If a person like him is the owner of 60% of all satellites orbiting in space, then that must be a huge concern for us along with the political issues,” Merkel was quoted as saying.

She stressed the critical role of the political sphere in maintaining a balance of power between the powerful and the general public.

Protecting political authority from Corporate influence Merkel further emphasized the importance of safeguarding political authority against undue corporate influence. She warned that if politics were overly influenced by powerful corporations or the ultra-wealthy, it could undermine democratic systems. “If this final authority is too strongly influenced by companies, whether through capital power or technological capabilities, then this is an unprecedented challenge for us all,” she cautioned.

The need for checks on Corporate power A central theme in Merkel’s memoir is the necessity of maintaining checks on corporate power and the ultra-rich in democratic societies. "In a democracy, politics is never powerless against companies," she asserted, underscoring the essential role of governments in ensuring that no individual or corporation gains excessive power over the state. This reflection underscores her concerns about Musk’s growing influence in the Trump administration.

Also Read | Trump Picks NFL Veteran Scott Turner to Lead Housing Department

Social media’s role in shaping political discourse Merkel also addressed the impact of social media platforms, particularly those owned by Musk. She acknowledged the disruptive influence of social media on political discourse and emphasized the need for counterbalance. "It is important to counterbalance the furore in social media, such as that stirred up by the AfD in this country," Merkel was quoted as saying.

Also Read | Why UFC CEO Dana White won’t ever campaign for Donald Trump again

Reflections on US elections and Trump’s leadership In further extracts from her memoir, Merkel shared her emotional response to the US presidential elections, particularly her support for Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris. She admitted that their defeats against Trump filled her with sadness. Merkel’s recollections also shed light on Trump’s approach to international relations. She described his diplomatic style as “aggressively transactional,” reminiscent of his past career as a real estate developer, which she found troubling.

Moreover, Merkel noted Trump’s fascination with autocratic leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, describing him as particularly drawn to politicians with “autocratic and dictatorial traits.”

Also Read | Donald Trump’s hush money sentencing delayed indefinitely