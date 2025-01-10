Angela Merkel wants her memoir to save her legacy. It’s backfiring.

The former physicist’s sober and consensual approach to politics was a hallmark of her long years in office. As Germany’s first female chancellor, Merkel seemed free of the vanity of alpha-male politicians. But in her memoir and the interviews surrounding it, she has shown a different, more defensive side, doubling down on even her most divisive decisions and swatting away criticism. It does not, she told CNN, “make a whole lot of sense" to question her judgments with the benefit of hindsight: “We always have to look at matters under the conditions we were in then."