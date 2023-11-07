Israeli President Isaac Herzog rejects Angelina Jolie's claims of war crimes, stating there is no humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday dismissed Angelina Jolie's allegations that Israel has committed war crimes against Palestine.

As reported by Sky News, Isaac Herzog said, “I totally reject her claims. I think she’s never been in Gaza…. to visit and see the facts on the ground."

Herzog added, "In Gaza now there is war, but there is no humanitarian crisis that does not enable them to survive."

Angelina Jolie also serves as a special envoy to the UN High Commission for Refugees accused Israel of committing war crimes. The actress expressed her condemnation of Israeli air strikes in Gaza on her Instagram account, characterizing it as a deliberate attack on a confined population through bombings.

Jolie wrote, "This is the deliberate bombing of a trapped population who have nowhere to flee. Gaza has been an open-air prison for nearly two decades and is fast becoming a mass grave. 40% of those killed are innocent children. Whole families are being murdered."

The actress further expressed, “While the world watches and with the active support of many governments, millions of Palestinian civilians - children, women, families - are being collectively punished and dehumanized, all while being deprived food, medicine and humanitarian aid against international law. By refusing to demand a humanitarian ceasefire and blocking the UN Security Council from imposing one on both parties, world leaders are complicit in these crimes."

Israeli President further stated that in Gaza now there is war, but there is no humanitarian crisis that does not enable them to survive. “Angelina Jolie does not offer the Israeli people any ability to defend themselves by saying what she’s saying. And Gaza is a jail not because of Israel. Israel pulled out of Gaza. Gaza is an Iranian base filled with terror," SKY News quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, the Israel-Hamas war entered Day 32nd.

The Palestinian death toll, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, has exceeded 10,000. This figure does not differentiate between fighters and civilians.

Additionally, around 1,400 Israelis have lost their lives, with the majority being civilians who were killed during the incursion by Hamas on October 7 which marked the beginning of the war.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his country would take overall security responsibility of the Gaza Strip for an indefinite period after its war with Hamas.

(With inputs from agencies)

