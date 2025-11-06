Angelina Jolie’s trip to Ukraine spirals after driver is pulled into the military — How it unfolded

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie’s surprise visit to Ukraine descended into chaos after her driver was unexpectedly drafted into the Ukrainian military, sparking controversy and confusion online.

Jolie, a UNICEF ambassador, was in southern Ukraine’s Kherson region to meet children affected by the war. Sirens could be heard wailing in the distance, as 'The Tomb Raider' star made her way through the streets, accompanied by her team.

Pictures showed the actor, wearing a bulletproof vest with the Legacy of War Foundation patch, playing with local children and speaking to aid workers – marking her second visit to the war-torn country since Russia’s invasion in 2022.

What exactly happened? A top Ukrainian official told POLITICO magazine that one of the team members accompanying Angelina Jolie’s traveling party had an incident with local military recruiters at a checkpoint.

The regional military recruitment offiсe in Mykolaiv confirmed the incident to the media outlet – stating that Jolie’s driver was a military reservist and was ordered to come to military retraining.

Angelina Jolie and others stand indoors with flak jackets on, in Kherson, Ukraine, in this handout image released on November 6, 2025. Legacy of War Foundation/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT

Previously, officials also said that Jolie had not informed the Ukrainian government about her intention to visit the country, and that she entered on foot, as per the magazine.

Russia-Ukraine war Angelia Jolie's visit to Ukraine comes amid the nation's ongoing war with Russia, which has stepped into its third year.

On Thursday, 6 November, Ukraine said it made a successful drone strike at Lukoil PJSC’s Volgograd refinery in Russia, adding to the pressure on the country’s oil industry. The overnight attack on the facility in the Volga region caused explosions and a fire in the target area, Ukraine’s General Staff said in a statement on Telegram on Thursday, reported Bloomberg.