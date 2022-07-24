Angelina Jolie wins against ex-husband Brad Pitt in winery case

The legal dispute between Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt over the Chateau Miraval winery, where they wed in 2014, has been resolved in Jolie's favour.
The legal dispute between Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt over the Chateau Miraval winery, where they wed in 2014, has been resolved in Jolie's favour. Pitt has reportedly been working tirelessly on the stunning buildings and grounds of the famed rose company ever since the couple moved into the chateau that lies on its Provencal vineyard in 2008, according to Page Six.
However, Jolie sold her stock to the large liquor company Stoli, which kicked up a complex web of legal disputes involving Pitt, Jolie, their respective companies, and other business partners in the US, France, and Luxembourg. Meanwhile, on July 22, Pitt's business manager, his company, and other parties were served with subpoenas by Angelina's legal team for records.
A court in LA ruled that Pitt and his partners could not even wait until they filed an appeal before handing them over to the opposing counsel. Page Six was informed by sources familiar with the "Maleficent" star's business dealings that Pitt is allowing his rage over their bitter breakup to get in the way of good business judgement.
"Any rational human being would be happy for Stoli to [be a partner in their business.] They have top-notch marketing and distribution," the source said, noting that the firm offers huge opportunities for the business to grow. "He just can't see past his hatred of Jolie."
Brad Pitt earlier revealed that he believed to be suffering from prosopagnosia, a rare 'face blindness' disorder, but 'no one believes him'. As per Page Six, Pitt, who has not been formally diagnosed, worries about appearing "remote ... aloof, inaccessible [and] self-absorbed" while struggling to recognize faces, according to the article.
In his GQ cover story for August 2022, the 58-year-old Oscar winner expressed his desire to "meet another person" who also has the illness. In 2013, he initially discussed his suspicions of having prosopagnosia.
The 'Fury' star told the outlet that facial features are 'a mystery,' explaining, "I can't grasp a face, and yet I come from such a design/aesthetic point of view. I am going to get it tested. That's why I stay at home."
