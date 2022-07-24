Angelina Jolie wins against ex-husband Brad Pitt in winery case

The legal dispute between Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt over the Chateau Miraval winery, where they wed in 2014, has been resolved in Jolie's favour. Pitt has reportedly been working tirelessly on the stunning buildings and grounds of the famed rose company ever since the couple moved into the chateau that lies on its Provencal vineyard in 2008, according to Page Six.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}