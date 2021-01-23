Anger at China’s Covid-19 response smolders in Wuhan

Anger at China’s Covid-19 response smolders in Wuhan8 min read . 05:40 PM IST
One year later, Beijing tries to portray pandemic’s starting point as a symbol of victory, but many residents aren’t buying it
WUHAN, China—In the original center of the coronavirus pandemic, there is a monument to China’s fight against Covid-19.
The former site of an emergency field hospital that treated hundreds of patients at the peak of the outbreak now hosts an exhibition on Wuhan’s “decisive victory in the battle" against the viral enemy.
