Anger at The Satanic Verses understandable, but…: ex-Pak PM Imran Khan on Salman Rushdie's attack2 min read . Updated: 19 Aug 2022, 05:20 PM IST
- The anger I understood, but you can’t justify what happened, Imran Khan said
Listen to this article
Days after celebrated author Salman Rushdie was attacked at an event in New York, Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan expressed the incident to be “terrible" and “sad". Further acknowledging that “the anger of the Islamic world at Rushdie’s book The Satanic Verses was understandable" but it could not justify the assault.