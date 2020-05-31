MINNEAPOLIS : Americans awoke Sunday to charred and glass-strewn streets in dozens of cities after another night of unrest fuelled by rage over the mistreatment of African Americans at the hands of police, who responded to the violence with tear gas and rubber bullets.

Tens of thousands marched peacefully to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died 25 May after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck until he stopped breathing. But many demonstrations sank into chaos as night fell: Cars and businesses were torched. The words “I can’t breathe" were spray-painted all over buildings. The damaged buildings include many near the White House.

The scale of the protests, extending to nearly every part of the country and unfolding on a single night, seemed to rival the historic demonstrations of the civil rights and Vietnam eras. And by Sunday morning, the outrage had spread to Europe, where thousands gathered in London’s Trafalgar Square. Despite government rules barring crowds because of the covid-19 pandemic, demonstrators clapped and waved placards as they offered support to US demonstrators.

“We’re sick of it. The cops are out of control," protester Olga Hall said in Washington, D.C. “They’re wild. There’s just been too many dead boys."

In Minneapolis, the city where the protests began, police, state troopers and National Guard members moved in soon after an 8pm curfew took effect to break up the demonstrations. President Donald Trump appeared to cheer on the tougher tactics Saturday night, declaring “No games!" and saying police in New York City “must be allowed to do their job!"

On Sunday, maintenance crews near the White House worked to replace windows that had been completely shattered with large pieces of wood.

In Madison, Wisconsin, hundreds of volunteers gathered to pick up after the violence that included setting a police squad car on fire, stealing from businesses and breaking windows at dozens of stores and an art museum.

Overnight curfews were imposed in more than a dozen major cities nationwide, including Atlanta, Denver, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, San Francisco and Seattle.

At least 13 police officers were injured in Philadelphia , and at least four police vehicles were set on fire.

