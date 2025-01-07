Indian-origin leader Anita Anand is among the contenders to succeed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. From her work to education – here's all you need to knoe about her.

Canada's Transport Minister Anita Anand is among the frontrunners for the position of Canadian Prime Minister. Justin Trudeau, the current Prime Minister, announced on Monday his decision to step down ahead of the 2025 elections. He said he would stay on in his post until the ruling Liberal Party has chosen a replacement for him.

Here's all you need to know about Anita Anand: Anita Anand is the current Minister of Transport and Internal Trade in Canada. Born and raised in rural Nova Scotia, Minister Anand moved to Ontario in 1985. She and her husband, John, raised their four children in Oakville, according to the information on the Canadian government's website.

Anand served many position during her career so far. She was first elected as the Member of Parliament for Oakville in 2019. Earlier, she served as President of the Treasury Board, as Minister of National Defence, and as Minister of Public Services and Procurement (2019 to 2021).

As the Minister of Public Services and Procurement, Anand led contract negotiations to secure vaccines, personal protective equipment, and rapid tests for Canadians during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic

When she served as the Minister of National Defence later, Anand brought in reforms to address sexual misconduct in the military. She also introduced reforms to bring culture change in the Canadian Armed Forces for the benefit of all who serve. During this time, she also led Canada's efforts to provide comprehensive military aid and personnel to train Ukrainian soldiers following Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine.

In September 2024, Anita Anand was appointed as Minister of Transport, in addition to her role as President of the Treasury Board.

Others roles of Anita Anand Besides being a politician, Anita Anand also worked as a scholar, lawyer, and researcher. She was a Professor of Law at the University of Toronto, where she held the J.R. Kimber Chair in Investor Protection and Corporate Governance.

She served as Associate Dean and was a member of the Governing Board of Massey College and the Director of Policy and Research at the Capital Markets Institute, Rotman School of Management. She has also taught law at Yale Law School, Queen's University, and Western University.