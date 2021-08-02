OPEN APP
Nobody was speaking about Anna Kiesenhofer ahead of the Tokyo 2020 women's road race on 25 July, but now certainly everyone knows all about her. Anna Kiesenhofer of Austria rode to the gold medal in the women's Olympic road race on Sunday. Annemiek Van Vleuten of the Netherlands claimed the silver medal with Elisa Longho Borghini of Italy third.

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw also joined in as people around the world congratulated Anna, who is a math genius, as she won a gold medal in the women's Olympic road race. "What a woman! Superwoman." Kiran Mazumdar Shaw tweeted.

Anna Kiesenhofer took to Instagram to express her gratitude and wrote, "Thanks from the bottom of my heart to those who have been there for me over the last months and years. You know who you are. And you know that the very essence of this achievement is not so different from any other major goal I set myself in the past. The last days have been such a crazy."


Kiesenhofer's curriculum vitae features more academic accomplishments than cycling ones: a degree from the Technical University of Vienna studied at Cambridge and a doctorate from the Polytechnic University of Catalonia. In fact, she does not even have a professional contract this season, and she was entered in the Olympic road race without a teammate.

-With agency inputs









