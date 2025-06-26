Anna Wintour to step down as Vogue Editor-in-Chief after 37 years

Anna Wintour, the legendary editor-in-chief of Vogue, is stepping down from her role at the helm of the iconic fashion magazine after nearly four decades, according to multiple reports.

As first reported by The Daily Front Row and Women’s Wear Daily, while she will relinquish her editor-in-chief title at Vogue, Wintour will continue in her broader roles as Condé Nast’s global chief content officer and Vogue’s global editorial director.

Wintour, now 74, first took over the editor-in-chief role in 1988, succeeding Grace Mirabella. Her debut cover in November that year — featuring model Michaela Bercu in a Christian Lacroix top and faded jeans — broke fashion magazine norms by showcasing denim on the cover of Vogue for the first time.