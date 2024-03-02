Active Stocks
Annamalai contesting Lok Sabha polls 2024? Tamil Nadu BJP chief says ‘I will if…’

Written By Sanchari Ghosh

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai defers decision on contesting Lok Sabha 2024, stating he will abide by party's choice. Emphasizes party's prerogative to field candidates, even booth presidents, highlighting growth potential in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai said he will abide by the party's rules (ANI)

Amid the speculations of Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai contesting Lok Sabha polls 2024, he said that he will let the party decide. 

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Annamalai said, "My duty is to obey and implement whatever our senior national leadership decides. I don't have any prejudices, likes and dislikes in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)."

He further emphasized that it is upto the party to decide whom to field in the state and cited that even a booth president may be fielded in the Lok Sabha polls.

"Why should I field a Union Minister to show that the party has grown? Why can't we field our booth president, our district president? Our booth president is strong enough to face any of the parties in Tamil Nadu. It is for the party to decide whom they want to field," Annamalai said.

“Many of our tallest leaders, including our Home Minister has started his life as a booth president. We can field anyone in Tamil Nadu to show that BJP can win and BJP has grown in Tamil Nadu."

‘Today BJP told me to ensure party grows in Tamil Nadu but tomorrow… ’

Noting that it is his duty to abide by the party rules, he said, “Whatever the party tells me I have to obey, that is the nature of the party. Today the party has asked me to complete the state-level yatra (En Manna En Makkal) and we have just finished that," he told reporters.

“Today BJP has given me some responsibility to ensure the growth of the party in the state and I am doing that, And tomorrow morning if the party tells me, do that (referring upcoming Lok Sabha), I will do that."

“I am not going to respond to speculations. Whatever our senior national leadership decides, my duty is to obey and make sure it is implemented on the ground," the state BJP chief added.

(With agency inputs)

Published: 02 Mar 2024, 07:26 AM IST
