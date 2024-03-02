Annamalai contesting Lok Sabha polls 2024? Tamil Nadu BJP chief says ‘I will if…’
Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai defers decision on contesting Lok Sabha 2024, stating he will abide by party's choice. Emphasizes party's prerogative to field candidates, even booth presidents, highlighting growth potential in Tamil Nadu.
Amid the speculations of Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai contesting Lok Sabha polls 2024, he said that he will let the party decide.
