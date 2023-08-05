Another Big Chinese Property Domino Is Wobbling

Shares and bonds of property giant Country Garden Holdings fell sharply over the past week in the wake of media reports that it had scrapped a planned equity placement—which would have been a rare ray of light for the cash-strapped sector. Country Garden now says there is no definitive agreement about the proposed placement, and it is not considering the transaction at this stage. The company’s dollar-denominated bonds maturing in January 2024 are trading at 25% of their notional value, compared with 81% as recently as mid-June.

