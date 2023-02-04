Another Chinese spy balloon flying over Latin America: US
- China said that US media and politicians had taken advantage of US allegations that China flew an espionage balloon over the northwest US
The US has alleged that another Chinese spy balloon was spotted flying over Latin America on Saturday. "We are seeing reports of a balloon transiting Latin America. We now assess it is another Chinese surveillance balloon," United States' press secretary Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said.
