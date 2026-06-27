Another earthquake of 4.9 magnitude rocks Venezuela, death toll crosses 900; search ops underway | Top updates

Roughly two days after Venezuela was rocked by twin powerful earthquakes that left more than 900 people dead, another earthquake struck off the country's northern coast on Friday afternoon (local time).
Reuters reported that witnesses in Caracas and Maracay felt the quake, which the earthquake monitor EMSC said had a magnitude of 4.9.
The third earthquake comes at a time when Venezuela was already reeling under twin powerful earthquakes that rocked the country on Wednesday, killing at least 920 and injuring another 3,360, according to officials, who believe the death toll could be higher. News agency AP reported that thousands are still missing.
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The recent earthquakes in Venezuela were caused by tectonic activity in a seismically active region. The impact has been devastating, with more than 900 people dead, thousands missing, and extensive damage to infrastructure.
Search and rescue operations in Venezuela are largely being undertaken by citizens due to a significant lack of government response. Volunteers are digging through rubble to find missing loved ones amid reports of thousands still unaccounted for.
Citizens in Venezuela are taking on search efforts themselves due to the perceived inadequacy of government-led rescue operations and the urgent need to locate missing family members, with many people still missing after the earthquakes.
Citizens are facing numerous challenges, including searching for loved ones under rubble, limited support from rescue teams, and fear as aftershocks continue to affect the region, leading many to sleep outdoors.
The international community, including countries like India and the U.S., has responded with offers of assistance, deploying military aid and relief supplies to support Venezuela in the aftermath of the devastating earthquakes.
1. On Friday, Venezuelans took the search for missing loved ones into their own hands in the aftermath of twin powerful earthquakes, and cited the lack of government rescuers as officials believed that over 51,000 were still missing. Citizens digging through the rubble of their homes to look for their loved ones said they have seen few state rescue teams in the areas that were hit hardest by the devastating 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude quakes, despite authorities projecting an image of a robust government response.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.