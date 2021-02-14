Another earthquake rattles Japan's Fukushima Prefecture

Fukushima [Japan]: Another 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck off Japan 's Fukushima Prefecture on Sunday shortly after the region was hit by a strong earthquake, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

According to the agency, tremors were recorded at 04:13 p.m. local time (07:13 GMT), with the epicentre located at the depth of 50 kilometres (31 miles). There were no tsunami warnings.

The tremors were felt with the strength of up to 4 points in the prefectures of Fukushima and Miyagi.

On Saturday night, Fukushima was struck by a strong 7.1-magnitude earthquake that leftover 140 people injured. Tremors were felt as far as Tokyo. There have been no reports on victims so far.

In 2011, the area suffered a devastating earthquake and tsunami that led to a nuclear disaster.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via