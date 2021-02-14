This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Another earthquake rattles Japan's Fukushima Prefecture
1 min read.04:17 PM IST
ANI
Fukushima [Japan], February 14 (ANI/Sputnik): Another 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture on Sunday shortly after the region was hit by a strong earthquake, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
According to the agency, tremors were recorded at 04:13 p.m. local time (07:13 GMT), with the epicentre located at the depth of 50 kilometres (31 miles). There were no tsunami warnings.