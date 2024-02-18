Another Eritrean clash in Netherlands, police cars torched in The Hague
Riots broke out between two rival groups of Eritreans in the Netherlands on Saturday night, said police. The officers also used tear gas to quell the unrest in The Hague.
A clash broke out between two rival groups of Eritreans in the Netherlands on Saturday night, said police adding that tear gas was also used to quell the unrest in The Hague as rioters torched police cars and a bus, AP reported.
