Another French museum robbed day after Louvre heist, several silver, gold coins stolen

Day after the Louvre saw $102 million heist, another robbery was reported in a French museum – La Maison des Lumières Denis Diderot – in northeastern France. According to the media reports, several gold and silver coins were stolen from the museum on the day it was shut.

The robbery was discovered when the staff of the museum arrived the next day to find signs of forced entry through the sliding entrance door and shards of the glass. No other object was stolen from the museum.

The town hall said in a press release that part of the “museum treasure” had been stolen. It said, “Law enforcement officers were immediately alerted and went to the scene. Accompanied by the site manager, they carried out a complete inspection of the premises. According to initial observations, part of the “museum treasure,” a collection of silver and gold coins discovered during renovation work on the Hôtel du Breuil, which now houses the museum, has disappeared.”

“The display case that protected it was found broken on the ground. The Museum's teams are currently making a precise inventory of the items that they will hand over to law enforcement,” it said. Also Read | Louvre heist becomes marketing gold for German company behind truck: ‘When you need to get going again quickly’

The stolen coins were part of a collection of nearly 2,000 discovered in 2011, hidden in the museum’s woodwork during a renovation of the historic mansion.

Louvre heist: How it happened Jewels worth $102 million were stolen in a weekend heist at the world's most visited museum, the Louvre, shocking the world. The accused robbed the museum in mere four minutes and are still at large.

On October 19, thieves dressed like renovation workers park the truck equipped with a freight lift on the sidewalk at the foot of the Louvre as they also put traffic cones around the truck to simulate a maintenance operation.

Two people climb a ladder to reach a balcony and gain entry through a window. They entered the south end of the Apollo Gallery. While the security scrambled, the robbers cut the glass that kept the jewels with disc cutters.

Security officers make visitors evacuate, in line with requirements that focus on crowd safety. The museum manager calls the nearby police station to report a theft in progress and asks for immediate help.

The thieves left via the same window and fled east with two other people waiting for them on two scooters.

Later, the police found the emerald-set imperial crown of Napoleon III’s wife, Empress Eugénie, containing more than 1,300 diamonds, outside the museum.