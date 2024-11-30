Amid ongoing protests over the arrests of Chinmoy Das and violence against Hindus, another priest has been arrested in Bangladesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The priest has been identified as Shyam Das Prabhu. He was reportedly arrested after he went to meet Das.

Posting about the arrest of Prabhu on X, Radharamn Das, Vice-President and Spokesperson, ISKCON Kolkata, said, "Does he look like a terrorist?#FreeISKCONMonks Bangladesh."

“The arrest of innocent ISKCON brahmacharis are deeply shocking & disturbing," he added.

In another post, he also alleged that ISKCON centre in Bangladesh's Bhairav has been vandalized.

"No respite in sight," he said using hashtag Save Bangladeshi Hindus.

On Monday, Chinmoy Das, the spokesperson for Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka in a sedition case.

On Friday, three Hindu temples were vandalised by a slogan-shouting mob in s Chattogram which has witnessed protests and violence since a former ISKCON member was booked under sedition charges.

Reacting to development in the neighbouring country, India said the interim government in Bangladesh must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities as it expressed serious concern over the "surge" of extremist rhetoric and increasing incidents of violence against Hindus as well as attacks on temples.

“India has taken serious note of incidents of violence against minorities in Bangladesh and that it is the primary responsibility of Dhaka to protect the life and liberty of all the citizens, including minorities," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told Parliament..

On the other hand, Bangladesh expressed deep concern over the violent protest at the Deputy High Commission in Kolkata and urged New Delhi to ensure the safety of all its diplomatic missions in India.

'Ensure atrocities on Hindus are stopped'The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has appealed to the Bangladesh interim government to ensure the atrocities on the Hindus are stopped and ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das is released from jail immediately.