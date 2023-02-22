Another Indian-American in US presidential bid: Who is Vivek Ramaswamy?1 min read . 11:54 AM IST
After Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has become the second Indian-American to announce a 2024 presidential bid.
After Nikki Haley, here comes another Indian-American to enter the Republican Party's presidential bid. Tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has announced his 2024 presidential campaign with a pledge to "bring merit back" and stop dependence on China. The announcement was made by Ramaswamy during a live interview with Tucker Carlson, a conservative political pundit, on Fox News' prime time programme.
Ramaswamy’s parents Ramaswamy moved to the US from Kerala and worked at a GE factory in Ohio. The 37-year-old second-generation Indian American launched Roivant Sciences in 2014 and oversaw the biggest biotech IPOs of 2015 and 2016, which resulted in the FDA-approved development of several medications after successful clinical trials in several disease categories.
Ramaswamy has developed numerous prosperous healthcare and technology businesses. In 2022, he established Strive Asset Management, a brand-new company with the mission of reviving the voices of regular Americans in the American economy by inspiring businesses to put quality over politics.
A critic of the ‘woke’ culture, Ramaswamy thinks such an ideology is a national threat. While announcing the candidacy, he said that he would end affirmative action in "every sphere of American life".
“I'm all for putting America first, but in order to put America first, we have to first rediscover what America is. And to me, those are these basic rules of the road that set this nation into motion from meritocracy to free speech, to self-governance over aristocracy," Ramaswamy told Fox News.
"The people who we elect actually make them run the government rather than this cancerous federal bureaucracy. That's gonna be the heart of my message," he added.
While uploading a video of Ramaswamy speaking on racism, US investor Bill Ackman earlier made a "bold and early call". He said that Ramaswamy would "run for POTUS and win".
“I think the country is ready for his message. He is young, smart, talented and will attract the center to the right to win. He speaks hard truths which many believe but fear to say," the CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management tweeted on February 15.
