Another Indian student dies in US, police probe underway: Consulate General
Since 2024, there have been several cases of deaths of Indian and Indian-origin students in the US. The death of Uma Satya Sai Gadde is the latest in a string of tragedies to shock the Indian community in America
An Indian student has died in Ohio, US but the cause of the death remains unknown. India's Consulate in New York said that police have begun the probe and will update the family of the deceased about the latest development.
