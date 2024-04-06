Another Indian student dies in US, police probe underway: Consulate General

An Indian student has died in Ohio, US but the cause of the death remains unknown. India's Consulate in New York said that police have begun the probe and will update the family of the deceased about the latest development. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the X platform, the Consulate General of India, New York wrote, "Deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of Mr. Uma Satya Sai Gadde, an Indian student in Cleveland, Ohio. Police investigation is underway. @IndiainNewYork continues to remain in touch with the family in India. All possible assistance is being extended including to transport Mr. Uma Gadde’s mortal remains to India at the earliest".

Since 2024, there have been several cases of deaths of Indian and Indian-origin students in the US. The death of Uma Satya Sai Gadde is the latest in a string of tragedies to shock the Indian community in America.

Indian students' death in the US in 2024 In March this year, a 34-year-old trained classical dancer from India, Amarnath Ghosh, was shot dead in St Louis, Missouri.

Besides, 25-year-old Indian student Mohammed Abdul Arafat, a native of Hyderabad has gone missing from the Cleveland area of the US. His family has urged the External Affairs Ministry to find their son after receiving a "ransom call" of $1,200. Arafat went to the US for his masters in IT from Cleveland University in May 2023 but has been missing since March 7, 2024.

In February, two students died in the US. Sameer Kamath, a 23-year-old Indian-American student at Purdue University, was found dead in Indiana on February 5, and Vivek Taneja, 41, an Indian-origin IT executive, suffered life-threatening injuries during an assault outside a restaurant in Washington on February 2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Neel Acharya, a student at Purdue University, was found dead after being missing for days on January 30.

Another student, Vivek Saini was brutally killed with repeated blows from a hammer by a homeless man inside a store in Lithonia, Georgia, US on January 29. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The series of attacks prompted the officials of the Indian Embassy in Washington and its consulates at various places to hold a virtual interaction with Indian students from across the US, discussing various aspects of student well-being and ways to stay connected with the larger diaspora.

About 150 Indian Student Association office bearers and students from 90 US universities participated in the interaction led by Charge d'Affaires Ambassador Sripriya Ranganathan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!