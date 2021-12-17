The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday granted emergency use approval to Covovax, Serum Institute of India's version of the Novovax Covid-19 vaccine.

“Today, the World Health Organization issued an emergency use listing (EUL) for NVX-CoV2373, expanding the basket of WHO-validated vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus," said the world health body in a statement.

“The vaccine, named Covovax, is produced by the Serum Institute of India under licence from Novavax and is part of the Covax facility portfolio, giving a much-needed boost to ongoing efforts to vaccinate more people in lower-income countries," it added.

The agency said that Novovax's own vaccine is currently under assessment by the European Medicines Agency, and it will complete its own assessment of this vaccine once the EMA has issued its recommendation.

Following this, SII chief Adar Poonawalla took to Twitter to say that the approval is “yet another milestone" in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is yet another milestone in our fight against COVID-19, Covovax is now W.H.O. approved for emergency use, showing excellent safety and efficacy (sic)," wrote Poonawalla.

He also thanked Novovax, WHO, Gavi and the Gates Foundation in his tweet.

