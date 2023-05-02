The US military is reportedly tracking another unidentified balloon flying over Hawaii, but the object's exact origin and nature remain unclear. US officials told NBC News that the balloon is unlikely to pose any threat to national security or aerial traffic, but they could shoot it down if it approaches land.

The officials cited object is moving towards Mexico and they are yet to identify whether it is a weather balloon or something else. However, they are of the view that it does not belong to China, and currently, they are working to find out its owner.

This news follows a series of recent flying objects, including a Chinese spy balloon, appearing over the United States. The US had shot down the Chinese spy balloon off the coast of the Carolinas, and officials have said that China has been operating an aerial balloon programme since 2017 for surveillance purposes or to test the US government's response. The US officials had also confirmed that the device was able to gather intelligence from sensitive military sites.

In response to the proliferation of these flying objects, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer assigned Montana Senator Jon Tester to lead Democrats' efforts to gather more information about their presence. The Biden administration was highly criticised by the Republicans for allowing China to fly a surveillance balloon in US airspace. However, US officials have noted that Chinese spy balloons have entered US skies three times during former President Donald Trump's tenure in the White House.

Despite the concerns surrounding these flying objects, President Biden downplayed the threat, stating that the spy balloon was "not a major breach" in security.