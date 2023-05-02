Another mysterious balloon spotted over Hawaii sky, US military yet to identify owner1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 06:38 AM IST
The officials cited object is said to be moving towards Mexico and they are yet to identify whether it is a weather balloon or something else.
The US military is reportedly tracking another unidentified balloon flying over Hawaii, but the object's exact origin and nature remain unclear. US officials told NBC News that the balloon is unlikely to pose any threat to national security or aerial traffic, but they could shoot it down if it approaches land.
